NEW DELHI Feb 2 The U.S. taxi company Uber
Technologies Inc has tightened background screening of its
drivers in India to include inspection of criminal court
records, Uber said in a statement on Monday.
Uber was banned from operating in New Delhi after
allegations of rape against one of its drivers. Police said the
San Francisco-based company had failed to run proper checks on
the driver, who was held three years ago on suspicion of rape
but later acquitted.
Uber's services have been banned since then, but the company
restarted operations last month after applying for a radio taxi
licence.
Uber has joined with First Advantage, a global background
screening company, to run additional checks that will include
scanning past criminal court records and a national criminal
database search.
"Our arrangement with First Advantage brings in additional
layers of screening over and above the standard transport
licensing process," Uber said in the statement.
In India, Uber had asked its drivers for several government
identification documents and a police verification certificate
before enrolling them. In the United States, by contrast, Uber
conducts a three-step screening on drivers where courthouse
records are checked for the past seven years.
An online petition at change.org asking Uber to "stop the
double standards" and mandate a similar background check for
drivers in India was signed by more than 63,000 people.
The rape allegations by the woman triggered protests and
re-ignited a debate about the safety of women in India,
especially in New Delhi, which has been called India's rape
capital.
Last week, the woman passenger sued Uber in U.S. federal
court, calling the company the "modern day equivalent of
electronic hitchhiking".
Uber customers use a smartphone application to call for
taxis, which are driven by independent operators. It has come
under regulatory scrutiny in a number of countries.
India is Uber's largest market outside the United States by
the number of cities covered. The country's radio taxi market is
estimated to be worth $6 billion to $9 billion.
