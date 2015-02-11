NEW DELHI Feb 11 Uber Technologies Inc. added
on Wednesday a panic button and tracking features to its taxi
hailing app in India after the U.S.-based company was banned in
New Delhi last year over rape allegations against one of its
drivers.
Uber's India app now has a "send status" feature to enable
passengers to share ride details with their contacts in real
time. The app also has an "SOS" button to call the local police
directly.
A spokesman said the functions were the first
market-specific safety features launched by Uber. The company
also said it plans to launch safety features in other countries
soon.
"Safety concerns tend to be unique for each local market. We
recognised the demand for these features in India," the
spokesman added.
Authorities in New Delhi banned Uber in December following
the rape allegations and issued rules that require all taxis to
be equipped with a physical panic button.
While the service remains officially banned in Delhi, Uber
resumed operations there in January and has since said it has
stepped up background checks on all its India drivers. The app
is available in several cities.
Uber is also fighting bans in France, Spain and South Korea
for alleged violations including using unlicensed drivers. It
has also had to contend with rape allegations against drivers in
Chicago and Boston.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Miral Fahmy)