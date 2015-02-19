NEW DELHI Feb 19 Authorities in New Delhi have
set Uber Technologies Inc a Feb. 25 deadline to provide
supporting details for the online taxi-hailing firm's
application to operate in the city.
Uber was banned in Delhi in December after one of its
drivers was accused of raping a female passenger. Last month,
the company applied for a radio taxi licence and resumed
operations, but its application has yet to be officially
approved.
In a letter issued to Uber on Wednesday and seen by Reuters
a day later, the transport department gave the U.S. firm a
"final opportunity" to submit within a week additional details
to support the application, including on its call centre
arrangements and proof that it has an office in the city.
A government official said Uber's application would be
discarded if it did not comply by the deadline. "We can't keep
the application hanging," the official said, declining to be
named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
An Uber spokesman said the company was "evaluating the
deficiencies in its application in the time period provided by
the government". He declined to provide further details.
Rules set by Delhi's transport department in December
require companies operating taxi-hailing apps to install
emergency buttons in their cabs and have tracking devices.
In the last two months, Uber has tightened its driver
screening norms and introduced India-specific safety measures,
including a panic button within its mobile app.
Uber's Indian rival Ola, backed by Japan's SoftBank Corp
, has already provided the additional details requested
by the transport department, the government official said.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Miral Fahmy)