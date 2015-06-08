By Chiara Saldanha
| NEW DELHI, June 8
NEW DELHI, June 8 Hundreds of taxi-drivers
working for Uber and other online cab-hailing companies
protested in the Indian capital on Monday, saying the
government's latest crackdown on their business had disrupted
operations.
With the Delhi government determined to step up pressure on
the companies after they defied a state-wide ban for six months,
police officers have been using the taxi-hailing apps to book
vehicles and impound them as they arrive.
"The police are treating us like terrorists," said Sakil
Ahmad Khan, 42, whose car was impounded last week. Without a
job, he said, he did not know how he would repay a 500,000-rupee
($7,806) loan he had taken on his car.
The taxi companies were banned in December, after a driver
contracted with Uber was charged with raping a woman passenger
in a case that sparked national uproar and highlighted the
absence of screening of drivers by the U.S.-based company.
Uber resumed operations in January even though the ban
remained in place.
Police have impounded more than 600 cars belonging to their
drivers since the Delhi government last week rejected licence
applications from the taxi-hailing companies, saying they had
not complied with the ban.
The taxi companies must comply with the law, said Muktesh
Chander, Delhi's special commissioner of police.
"They are arrogant and don't want to run by the law," he
added. "If they think the law is unreasonable, they can
challenge the law."
In an emailed statement, Gagan Bhatia, Uber's general
manager in Delhi, said the company would continue working with
the government to find an amicable solution.
On Monday, Uber's app in New Delhi showed no cars available,
or a surge in pricing, signalling a shortage of drivers.
Many of the drivers gathered at Jantar Mantar, an
18th-century observatory and traditional rallying point in
central Delhi, said they would have to stop working for the taxi
firms unless the government reversed its decision.
Krishan Kumar, 25, said police impounded his car a few days
ago, after a customer called his taxi to a shopping mall. When
he arrived, his vehicle was seized by officers and he was forced
to pay a 5,000-rupee fine.
"I come from a small household and we don't have much
money," Kumar said. "My entire family is dependent on me for a
source of income and they will go hungry if I don't have this."
($1=64.0500 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Clarence Fernandez)