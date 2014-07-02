By Shyamantha Asokan
| NEW DELHI, July 2
NEW DELHI, July 2 With many Indians worrying
about the threat of tough measures in their new government's
first budget next week, a Facebook post suggesting the finance
minister might be pondering less earthly matters quickly roused
anger on Wednesday.
Arun Jaitley, a key confidante of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, published a message celebrating "World UFO Day" on his
Facebook page, which is one of the main forums in which he
publishes official information.
"This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the
existence of UFO's (sic) and with that intelligent beings from
outer space," said the post, which was followed by Jaitley's
name and included a depiction of a flying saucer in a wheat
field.
World UFO Day is a day dedicated to spotting and proving the
existence of Unidentified Flying Objects. It was first
celebrated in 2001, according to the website worldofuday.com.
A member of Jaitley's personal staff, who declined to be
named, confirmed that their team had posted the message about
World UFO Day and said the account had not been hacked. The post
was deleted half an hour after Reuters contacted the team.
The post sparked a storm of criticism among his followers
and was deleted after a few hours.
"Sir FM, today we the people of India are celebrating the
price hike day instead of UFO day," a Facebook user called V
Bhushan Bhushansharma said in a comment on Jaitley's post,
referring to India's recent moves to raise rail fares and fuel
prices.
Modi swept to power in May with a vow to revive India's
economy after the longest spell of growth below 5 percent in a
quarter of a century, and he has since warned that the
turnaround will involve some "bitter medicine".
On July 10, Jaitley is expected to unveil a budget that will
try to rein in a wide fiscal deficit partly by curbing the
government's high subsidy bill in a country where 70 percent of
people live on less than $2 a day. He said on Tuesday that "bold
steps" were needed to ensure fiscal discipline.
"Sir instead of talking on outer space, please confine your
discussion on the hardship faced by common men," a Facebook user
called Ganesh Choudhary said in a comment on Wednesday.
"People are confused and scared about the undefined miseries
which are going to heaped upon them in the names of restoring
fiscal health of the country."
Officials in the finance ministry said they had seen the
Facebook post and advised the minister's personal media team to
be more careful about what is published on his Facebook account.
Investors have been impressed by Jaitley's hawkish tone. The
benchmark BSE index rose as much as 1.1 percent to an
all-time high of 25,810 on Wednesday, surpassing its previous
record of 25,735.87 hit on June 11.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel and Jeremy Laurence)