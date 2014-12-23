MUMBAI Dec 23 India's UltraTech Cement
has agreed to buy two cement plants from Jaiprakash
Associates for 54 billion rupees ($852 million)
including debt, the companies said on Tuesday.
Both the plants are in the central Indian state of Madhya
Pradesh. The acquisition will create significant synergies for
UltraTech, the country's leading cement maker, it said in a
statement.
It will initially raise UltraTech's cement capacity in India
to 65 million tonnes per year from 60 million tonnes, with this
figure expected to rise to 71 million tonnes a year by 2016, the
company added.
Jaiprakash has been selling assets in recent quarters to cut
its heavy debt load and improve its balance sheet.
It said that - including the latest deal - it had sold
assets worth more than 200 billion rupees and that it would now
shift focus to making operational savings.
Jaiprakash will remain the country's third-biggest cement
producer after the plant sales, with a capacity of 22 million
tonnes a year, it added.
($1 = 63.3950 Indian rupees)
