NEW DELHI, July 8 India has asked a United
Nations military observer group on Kashmir to vacate a
government-provided bungalow in New Delhi, in a toughening
stance against a mission that Indians have long opposed.
New Delhi considers the whole of Kashmir as an integral part
of the country and has bristled against external involvement in
the region including the U.N. Military Observers Group on India
and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) that was set up in 1949 after their first
war.
The Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday the government
had asked UNMOGIP to hand over the Delhi premises from where it
was running a liaison office for more than four decades for free
as part of efforts to rationalise the mission's presence in
India.
The small U.N. mission has its main offices in the Kashmir
capital Srinagar on the Indian side and in the Pakistani capital
Islamabad as part of a U.N. Security Council resolution to
supervise the ceasefire in the divided region.
New Delhi has argued that the U.N. had little role to play
after India and Pakistan signed the Simla Pact in 1972 under
which the two countries agreed to resolve all disputes including
Kashmir bilaterally.
Pakistan, however, has frequently called for third-party
involvement to settle the dispute in Kashmir.
"We have said that as far as we are concerned the UNMOGIP
has outlived its relevance. This is a consistent stance that we
have articulated on several occasions," Indian Foreign Ministry
spokesman Syed Akbaruddin told reporters after the Indian
Express reported the notice given to the U.N. group to leave the
Delhi premises.
UNMOGIP said it had received the request in May when India
was in the midst of an election that the right wing Bharatiya
Janata Party led by Narendra Modi eventually won.
No reasons were given for vacating the office, Major Nicolas
Diaz, in charge of the Delhi office, said. He said the observers
group would continue to operate in line with the U.N. mandate
and that it was looking at alternative accommodation.
The military authorities of Pakistan have continued to lodge
complaints with UNMOGIP about ceasefire violations in Kashmir.
The military authorities of India have lodged no complaints
since January 1972 and have restricted the activities of the
U.N. observers on the Indian side of the Line of Control. They
have, however, continued to provide accommodation, transport and
other facilities to the observers.
