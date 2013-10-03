PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-mth high, geopolitical worries drive flight to safety

April 12 Gold hit a 5-month high on Wednesday after rising nearly 2 percent in the previous session, with investors seeking refuge in safe-haven assets due to rising tensions over U.S. relations with Russia and North Korea. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,275.21 per ounce by 0035 GMT, after earlier hitting its strongest since Nov.10 at 1,276.28. * U.S. gold futures edged up 0.3 percent to $1,277.60. * Heightened tensio