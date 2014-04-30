BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0044 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds
* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0063 rupee per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds
* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0067 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds
* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0074 rupee per 100 rupees for 2043 bonds (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Spot gold down for a second day * SPDR Gold holdings up 6 tonnes in last two sessions * Silver off one-month lows hit on Monday (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 25 Gold prices eased on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained skewed towards riskier assets in the wake of the French election results last weekend, though concerns over Korean peninsula limited the safe-haven's losses. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,272