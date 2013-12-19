MUMBAI, Dec 19 The Reserve Bank of India:
* The RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0078
rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0174
rupee per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0200
rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0208
rupee per 100 rupees for new 30 year 2043 bonds
* For details of bond auction, see:
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)