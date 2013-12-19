MUMBAI, Dec 19 The Reserve Bank of India: * The RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0078 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0174 rupee per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0200 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0208 rupee per 100 rupees for new 30 year 2043 bonds * For details of bond auction, see: (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)