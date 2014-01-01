Jan 1 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1 billion rupees for 2020 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.75 billion rupees for 2027 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2030 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2042 bonds * For details of bond auction, see: (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)