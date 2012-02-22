US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Feb 22 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commitments for its 120 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) bond auction scheduled for Friday: * 2020 bonds 720 mln rupees * 2024 bonds 1.43 bln rupees * 2030 bonds 720 mln rupees For details of the bonds on auction click ($1 = 49.3100 rupees) (Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.