Just as a farmer gazes into the sky each year waiting for the onset of the monsoon that would lead to a bumper harvest, the common man has a lot of expectations each time the finance minister rises from his seat to present the budget in parliament.

It's still not clear whether the budget P. Chidambaram unveils on February 28 would be a populist or a responsible one. But here's a look at the common man's wishlist.

TAX EXEMPTION

With rising inflation hitting pockets hard, raising the tax exemption limit to 300,000 rupees from 200,000 rupees would leave more disposable income in the hands of taxpayers, particularly those in the lower income bracket.

INVESTMENT LIMIT

The Income-Tax Act provides for a deduction of up to 100,000 rupees for certain investments/expenses such as retirement funds and insurance payments. In the absence of state-funded social security schemes, it is important for people to secure their post-retirement life. Increasing the limit to 300,000 rupees will encourage such investments. Further deductions like Section 80CCF (investing in infrastructure bonds) are also welcome as apart from encouraging savings, they also enable the government to direct the funds to priority sectors.

HOUSE LOANS

Every Indian dreams of owning a house. But while property prices are soaring, the interest deduction of 150,000 rupees on self-occupied property is too low. The limits should be increased to 500,000 rupees.

HEALTHCARE

The rising cost of medical care is hurting the common man. Raising the exemption limits for reimbursement of medical expense to 75,000 rupees from 15,000 rupees should provide some succour. The deduction limit under section 80D for health insurance premiums should also be increased to 50,000 rupees from 15,000 rupees with more and more people opting for health insurance.

ALLOWANCES

While conveyance and education expenses have surged, the exemption limits haven't kept pace. These limits should be increased in proportion to the amounts spent.

STANDARD DEDUCTION

Salaried employees incur various expenses for upgrading their skill sets. But they are not allowed deduction of any expenses incurred during employment. A standard deduction up to 30 percent of salary with an upper limit of 75,000 rupees should be provided.

ESOPs

Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) issued free of cost or at concessionary rates are taxed on the difference between fair market value and the amount actually paid by the employee. Levy of income tax on date of exercise creates a liability on the employee to pay tax on gains which are purely notional. Such taxation makes ESOPs less lucrative. Since ESOPs are a critical, motivational and retention tool for companies to retain talent, they should be taxable only on sale of shares.

REFUNDS

Revenue authorities need to ensure taxpayers get refunds and tax credit on time. This will encourage more Indians to pay tax.

(Jayant Jain is Executive Director and Khyati Shah is Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt.Ltd. Any opinions expressed here are those of the authors and not of Reuters)