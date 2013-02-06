Commandos conduct security checks during the opening day of the second-leg of the monsoon session of the Parliament in New Delhi October 17, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Market participants expect India, which faces general elections by early 2014, to raise gross borrowing to around 6 trillion rupees in the fiscal year that begins on April 1, up from 5.7 trillion in 2012/13. The higher borrowing could put pressure on bond yields.

India Inc looks for lower taxes, perception paramount - Moneycontrol.com

The finance minister needs to focus on growth, avoid proposals that create negative perception and note that lower taxes lead to higher collections.

Tax-free bonds to boost infrastructure investment - Hindustan Times

The government is expected to unveil a wide range of tax-free savings instruments in the annual budget on February 28 to channelise household funds into large infrastructure projects.

Fin Min asks taxmen for more efforts to meet target - PTI in Telegraph

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday asked custom, excise and service tax officials to step up efforts to achieve the 2012/13 target of 5.05 trillion rupees. Collections in the first eight months to November added up to 2.92 trillion rupees.

Defence Minister wants more funds for R&D - Indian Express

The government, which decided to cut defence modernisation budget by 100 billion rupees, should raise funding for research and development, Defence Minister A.K. Antony said.

(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)