MUMBAI Feb 14 Unitech, India's third-largest listed real estate developer by market capitalisation, reported a bigger-than-expected 50 percent fall in its quarterly net profit, as the company was hit by a sharp drop in real estate and construction sales.

The company's net profit in its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 was 552 million rupees ($11.2 million) compared with 1.1 billion rupees a year earlier, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Net sales were down 22 percent at 5.14 billion rupees compared with 6.6 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts' average estimate was a net profit of 1.17 billion rupees on net sales of 6.66 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Unitech, which builds houses as well as commercial and retail properties, also holds a minority stake in a telecoms joint venture with Norway's Telenor.

Unitech's Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and the telecoms joint venture are among 19 people and six companies charged by the police in a massive telecoms licensing scandal. All accused in the telecoms case have denied any wrongdoing.

($1 = 49.1950 rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah)