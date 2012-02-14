BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
MUMBAI Feb 14 Unitech, India's third-largest listed real estate developer by market capitalisation, reported a bigger-than-expected 50 percent fall in its quarterly net profit, as the company was hit by a sharp drop in real estate and construction sales.
The company's net profit in its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 was 552 million rupees ($11.2 million) compared with 1.1 billion rupees a year earlier, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Net sales were down 22 percent at 5.14 billion rupees compared with 6.6 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts' average estimate was a net profit of 1.17 billion rupees on net sales of 6.66 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Unitech, which builds houses as well as commercial and retail properties, also holds a minority stake in a telecoms joint venture with Norway's Telenor.
Unitech's Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and the telecoms joint venture are among 19 people and six companies charged by the police in a massive telecoms licensing scandal. All accused in the telecoms case have denied any wrongdoing.
($1 = 49.1950 rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah)
