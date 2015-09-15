MUMBAI, Sept 15 India's federal financial fraud
investigating agency has sought information from drinks company
United Spirits Ltd in connection with a probe into
former group firm Kingfisher Airlines Ltd over alleged
diversion of funds.
The agency is looking into alleged financial irregularities
from 2005, when liquor baron Vijay Mallya's UB Group controlled
both companies, TV channel CNBC TV18 reported on Tuesday.
United Spirits, India's largest spirits company and now
controlled by Britain's Diageo, said in a statement to
the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday that it was cooperating
with the investigating authority, the Serious Fraud
Investigation Office (SFIO), in a probe of Kingfisher Airlines
and was providing the required information.
Kingfisher has not flown since 2012 due to a lack of cash.
The airline owes about $1.5 billion to lenders.
An auditor's inquiry into United Spirits' financial
accounts, conducted after Diageo took control, showed that
between 2010 and 2013, funds were allegedly diverted illegally
from the company to some of Mallya's group firms, including
Kingfisher.
As a result, the board of United Spirits, under the new
Diageo management, began a procedure in April to remove Mallya
from his position as chairman.
"The SFIO noted that the company (United Spirits) had
conducted an inquiry wherein possible fund diversions were
identified, and requested some information from the company in
relation to that," United Spirits said in the statement.
Mallya has denied the allegations and in April said in a
statement to Reuters that he would not resign as chairman of
United Spirits. A spokesman for Mallya's UB group declined to
comment on the SFIO probe on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing
by Susan Fenton)