Bottles of Heineken beer are displayed for sale at an off-licence store in central London January 24, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

MUMBAI Heineken NV's (HEIN.AS) UK unit has acquired a 3.21 percent stake in India's United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS), the Indian alcohol company said on Wednesday, sending its shares up by more than 6 percent.

United Breweries, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, said in a stock exchange filing that Heineken UK Ltd had been allotted the stake formerly held by Scottish & Newcastle India Private Ltd, controlled by Heineken.

(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)