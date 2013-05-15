MUMBAI May 15 Heineken NV's UK unit has acquired a 3.21 percent stake in India's United Breweries Ltd, the Indian alcohol company said on Wednesday, sending its shares up by more than 6 percent.

United Breweries, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, said in a stock exchange filing that Heineken UK Ltd had been allotted the stake formerly held by Scottish & Newcastle India Private Ltd, controlled by Heineken.