A farmer spreads fertilizers on his rice plants in Patra village in Punjab August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

NEW DELHI The government raised price of the most used nitrogenous fertiliser urea by 50 rupees per tonne on Thursday, a government spokesman said.

Earlier, urea was priced at 5,310 rupees per tonne.

The government controls urea price and its distribution and pays heavy subsidy to producers to make sure farmers get the crop nutrient at a lower price.

In 2011/12, urea consumption in India stood at 29 million tonnes compared to 28.2 million tonnes a year earlier. India imported 7.83 million tonnes of urea in 2011/12 compared to 6.6 million the previous year. (Reporting by C.K. Nayak)