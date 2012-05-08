NEW DELHI May 8 The United States is working
with India to secure alternative sources of crude supply to
Iran, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told a news conference
on Tuesday, as Washington pressures its allies to reduce oil
imports from Tehran.
Carlos Pascual, the U.S. negotiator who has been pressing
Iran's customers to cut imports, would visit India next week to
discuss the issue. On Monday, Clinton said the United States was
encouraged by steps India had already taken to cut but that
"even more" was needed.
As Tehran's second-biggest crude customer, India is crucial
to U.S. efforts to squeeze Iran's economy until it agrees to
curb its nuclear programme, which the United States and other
Western nations suspect is a cover to build atomic weapons.
(Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)