NEW DELHI May 4 India will walk a diplomatic
tightrope next week as it plays host to U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton at the same time as a large Iranian trade
delegation visits seeking to circumvent tough U.S. sanctions
that have strangled Iran's economy.
The energy-hungry South Asian nation has publicly rejected
Western sanctions but has privately pushed refiners to cut
imports of oil from Iran by 15-20 percent -- enough, it hopes,
to win a waiver from Washington during Clinton's two-day visit.
"She might announce a waiver for us ... India has done
enough to get that," said an official privy to Indian talks with
Iran and the United States.
The United States in March granted exemptions to Japan and
10 European Union nations from its sanctions, which are aimed at
pressuring Tehran to end its nuclear programme.
India and China, Iran's biggest buyers of crude, remain on a
list at risk if they do not cut oil imports "substantially."
Clinton is currently in China but so far has not publicly
commented on its cuts of about a third in imports of Iranian oil
in the first quarter of this year.
The U.S. and European Union sanctions have made paying for
Iran's oil difficult for India, which is using a Turkish bank
currently, and the two sides have set up a rupee mechanism for
about 45 percent of the $11 billion a year oil imports.
India had hoped to boost exports to Iran in order to reduce
the trade imbalance between the two but trade discussions in
Tehran earlier this year were unproductive.
The rupee mechanism has up to now just been used to clear a
backlog of export debts and payments total 3.8 billion Indian
rupees ($71.10 million) so far.
RUPEE SYSTEM, NOT U.S.
On Sunday, a 56-member Iranian delegation led by Yahya Al
Eshagh, president of the country's chamber of commerce, arrives
for another round of talks over what India can sell to Tehran.
Exporters also want clarity on the latest tightening of U.S.
sanctions that target foreigners helping Iran evade sanctions
and bar them from access to the U.S. banking system.
"The Indian government should take up the matter with
Hillary Clinton ... it is an infringement of the sovereignty of
a nation. We are in the rupee system ... we are not in the U.S.
banking system," said Shahrukh Khan, a governing body member of
the India-Iran Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
An Indian exporter, who did not wish to be identified, said
it was not clear whether bilateral India-Iran trade would fall
under the new sanctions or not. "We are confused," he said.
Exports of essentials such as food and medicines to Iran are
exempted from the United Nations' sanctions which India abides
by. The Iranian delegation includes food and pharmaceutical
companies but also machinery makers, steel companies and
petroleum products manufacturers.
"Indian exports ... should strictly confine to non-UN
sanctioned products and categories, as India is committed to UN
sanctions," the invitation to the talks said.
Trade between the two is also facing difficulties with the
rupee mechanism which uses an account in India's UCO Bank for
payments to exporters.
"UCO Bank is acting like a counter. It should get the power
to negotiate LCs (letters of credit), advise and pay against the
documents if they are in conformity with LCs," Khan said.
In the past, Indian exporters were getting advance payment
if documents pertaining to an order were in line with the terms
and conditions of LCs. Advance payments are particularly
attractive as the Iranian currency weakens and financing comes
under further pressure.
"How can you expect a trade of $4.5 billion magnitude to
transact. Only those who want to take a risk and wait for
payment for two months are using the rupee account facility,"
Khan said.
($1 = 53.4450 Indian rupees)
