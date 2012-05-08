(Adds quotes, details)
By Andrew Quinn
NEW DELHI May 8 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton focused on Tuesday on India's refiners for their cuts in
crude imports from Iran in a shift from pressure on the New
Delhi government, welcoming the steps the refineries had taken
so far.
She said the United States was working with India to find
alternative crude supplies, after calling on Monday for New
Delhi to do "even more" to reduce its reliance on Iran, its
second-biggest oil supplier and the target of U.S. sanctions.
"We commend India for the steps its refineries are taking to
reduce imports from Iran and we have also been consulting with
India and working with them in some areas on alternative sources
of supply," Clinton told a press conference on the last day of
her three-day visit to India.
As Tehran's second-biggest crude customer, India is crucial
to U.S. efforts to squeeze Iran's economy until it agrees to
curb its nuclear programme, which the United States and other
Western nations suspect is a cover to build atomic weapons.
Publicly, India has rejected Western sanctions. But
privately, it has pushed local refiners to start cutting
imports. India's refiners signed new yearly contracts with Iran
running from April 1 and Reuters calculations suggest imports
could fall about 25 percent in 2012/2013.
New Delhi has maintained that it makes sense to diversify
suppliers of crude as the energy demands of its trillion-dollar
economy rise. It stresses that such decisions are made by the
refiners and are commercially driven. Many of the refiners are
state-run.
On Monday, Clinton said India "as a country ... is certainly
working toward lowering their purchase of Iranian oil."
In March, the United States granted exemptions to Japan and
10 European Union nations from the sanctions, which aim to shut
out importers of Iranian crude from the U.S. financial system.
India and China, Iran's biggest crude importer, remain at risk.
Clinton on Monday held up Japan as an example, saying it had
cut imports despite having suffered an earthquake and tsunami
that crippled its Fukushima nuclear reactor. Japan's cuts of
between 15 and 22 percent were enough to get a waiver.
Carlos Pascual, the U.S. negotiator who has been pressing
Iran's customers to cut imports, will visit India next week to
discuss the issue, she said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)