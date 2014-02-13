GANDHINAGAR, India Feb 13 The U.S. ambassador
to India met the Hindu nationalist leader who is the
front-runner to be the country's next prime minister on
Thursday, a signal that Washington was ending a long boycott of
him over sectarian violence in 2002.
Ambassador Nancy Powell met Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar,
the capital of Gujarat state, where he is chief minister.
Television footage showed her shaking Modi's hand and smiling,
while he gave her a bunch of red and yellow flowers.
The footage, released by the Gujarat government, also showed
the two sitting in a meeting room at his residence accompanied
by officials. There was no immediate word on what was
discussed.
It was the highest-profile encounter between U.S.
officials and Modi since the State Department revoked his
visa in 2005 over riots in Gujarat three years previously. The
violence erupted after 59 people, mostly Hindu pilgrims, were
killed in a fire on a train. Hindu crowds subsequently killed at
least 1,000 people, most of them Muslims.
Modi has always denied accusations that he allowed or
even encouraged attacks on Muslims and a Supreme Court inquiry
found no evidence to prosecute him.
It was not immediately known if the question of Modi's visa
status came up at the meeting with Powell.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, is considered the
favourite to form a government after a general election due by
May. Most analysts do not expect the United States to uphold the
visa ban if he does become Indian leader.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, Writing by Angus MacSwan,
Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)