(Refiles to fix extraneous word in last paragraph)
NEW DELHI, April 10 India is preparing to
challenge a U.S. import duty on steel pipes by requesting
"consultations" at the World Trade Organisation, a senior trade
ministry official said, in the latest in a series of recent
disputes between the two allies.
The United States Commerce Department in March set a
preliminary import duty of nearly 286 percent on a certain type
of steel pipe from India to offset government subsidies. A final
decision on duty rates is expected by August.
The Indian government will challenge the allegation that the
manufacture of the pipes is indeed being subsidised, the
official, who declined to be named given the sensitive nature of
the matter, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"They are in absolute and total breach of the WTO. There is
no subsidy involved," the official said.
The U.S. embassy in New Delhi was unable to provide an
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; additional reporting by Frank
Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)