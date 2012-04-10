(Refiles to fix extraneous word in last paragraph)

NEW DELHI, April 10 India is preparing to challenge a U.S. import duty on steel pipes by requesting "consultations" at the World Trade Organisation, a senior trade ministry official said, in the latest in a series of recent disputes between the two allies.

The United States Commerce Department in March set a preliminary import duty of nearly 286 percent on a certain type of steel pipe from India to offset government subsidies. A final decision on duty rates is expected by August.

The Indian government will challenge the allegation that the manufacture of the pipes is indeed being subsidised, the official, who declined to be named given the sensitive nature of the matter, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"They are in absolute and total breach of the WTO. There is no subsidy involved," the official said.

The U.S. embassy in New Delhi was unable to provide an immediate comment. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)