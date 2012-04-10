(Adds details, more quotes)
By Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI, April 10 India is preparing to
challenge a U.S. import duty on steel pipes by requesting
"consultations" at the World Trade Organisation, a senior trade
ministry official said, in the latest in a series of recent
disputes between the two allies.
The United States Commerce Department in March set a
preliminary import duty of nearly 286 percent on a certain type
of steel pipe from India to offset government subsidies. A final
decision on duty rates is expected by August.
The Indian government will challenge the allegation that the
manufacture of the pipes is indeed being subsidised, the
official, who declined to be named given the sensitive nature of
the matter, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"They are in absolute and total breach of the WTO. There is
no subsidy involved," the official said.
The U.S. embassy in New Delhi was unable to provide an
immediate comment.
Commercial ties between India and the United States
flourished after India's economic liberalisation in 1991, but in
recent years each side has accused the other of erecting unfair
barriers to trade and investment growth.
India is also requesting consultations - the last step to
resolve a disagreement before entering a full-fledged legal
dispute - over the cost of U.S. work visas and over a recent
spike in Indian visa applications being turned
down.
The official said Washington has imposed the duty on the
Indian pipes because a portion of the iron ore used to produce
them is provided by state-run miner NMDC, the
country's largest.
Washington has imposed a duty on the premise that "because
NMDC is a public sector undertaking, it is selling this iron ore
... for a song, and therefore implicitly subsidising a
private-sector enterprise. This is the allegation," the Indian
official said.
The allegation is baseless as NMDC is one of many producers
of iron ore in the country, the official said.
"And prices of iron ore are domestically market-determined,
because NMDC is one PSU (public sector undertaking) and most
mining of iron ore is in the private sector. So where is the
question of a subsidy being paid? There is no subsidy."
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; additional reporting by Frank
Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)