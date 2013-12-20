MUMBAI Dec 20 Activists of a small Indian
political group ransacked a Dominos Pizza outlet in a
Mumbai suburb on Friday, demanding a ban on U.S. goods until
Washington apologises for the arrest of an Indian diplomat in
New York that has touched off a furore.
Police said no-one was hurt in the attack, which came as
diplomats from the two countries sought to defuse the row over
the arrest and subsequent strip-search of Devyani Khobragade in
a visa fraud case.
The Republican Party of India, which carried out the attack,
sent pictures to media organisations showing a broken glass door
at the outlet. The party said it wanted the United States to
drop charges against the Indian diplomat.
