U.S. President Barack Obama (R) encourages reporters to spread out and fill the room as he and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi finish their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed how to ensure a worldwide agreement forged in Paris to curb climate change could be enacted swiftly.

"We discussed how we can, as quickly as possible, bring the Paris agreement into force," Obama told reporters during a meeting with Modi at the White House.

(Refiles to delete erroneous alert 'Modi says')

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Franklin Paul)