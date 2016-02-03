By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 3 India and the United States are
making progress in talks on the joint development of an aircraft
carrier for India, the top U.S. navy admiral said on Wednesday,
potentially the biggest military collaboration between them.
The two countries agreed to work together on aircraft
carrier technology as well as jet engines during U.S. President
Barack Obama's visit to India last year in a tightening of ties
to balance China's expanding military power in the region.
The visiting chief of U.S. Naval Operations, John
Richardson, said the two sides had held talks on a range of
issues relating to the next generation Indian carrier from its
design to construction.
A high-level U.S.-India joint working group is due to meet
in New Delhi later this month, part of a series of meetings
aimed at establishing broader cooperation on the design,
development and production of the proposed Indian carrier.
"We are making very good progress, I am very pleased with
the progress to date and optimistic we can do more in the
future. That's on a very solid track," Richardson told reporters
in New Delhi.
India inducted an old aircraft carrier from Russia in 2014
while an ageing British vessel is set to retire this year. It is
building an indigenous carrier that is expected to enter service
in 2018-2019.
But the navy also plans a third, its biggest carrier yet,
for which it has sought U.S. assistance especially
state-of-the-art technology to launch aircraft.
Richardson said the electromagnetic launch technology that
enabled a navy to fly heavier planes from a carrier was part of
the discussions with India.
"All of those things are on the table, there are
possibilities, its a matter of pacing, its very new technology
for us," he said.
China has one aircraft carrier, but state media has hinted
new vessels are being built. The Pentagon said in a report last
year that China could build multiple aircraft carriers over the
next 15 years.
India's navy, which has long considered the Indian Ocean its
area of influence, has been unnerved by Chinese naval forays in
the region and its efforts to build port infrastructure in
countries stretching from Pakistan to Djibouti on the African
coast.
After years of neglect, the Indian government has approved
the navy's plans for a dozen new submarines, six of them
nuclear-powered. More than 40 warships are under construction.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)