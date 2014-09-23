(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Sept 22 It is a rock 'n' roller's
dream to "sell out The Garden," but for a foreign politician to
pack New York City's most famous sports and entertainment arena
is another thing entirely.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his first trip to
New York as leader of the world's most populous democracy, will
draw perhaps the largest crowd ever by a foreign leader on U.S.
soil when he takes the stage on Sunday in Madison Square Garden
before a crowd forecast to total more than 18,000 people.
Thousands more are expected to pack New York's Times Square
to watch his address in Hindi on big screens as well as smaller
viewing parties around the country and on TV in India.
The Indian diaspora hopes this visit by a leader who was
until recently barred from the United States will signify
India's importance not only on these shores but in wider the
world too.
The event is being emceed by prominent members of the Indian
American community, Nina Davuluri, who has just relinquished her
crown as Miss America 2014, and TV journalist Hari Sreenivasan.
"Indian citizens and diaspora over the world are hopeful
that this (Modi) administration will cut bureaucracy and focus
on people," said Dr. Dinesh Patel, chief of arthroscopic surgery
at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who arrived in the
United States more than 50 years ago.
Patel, who says he was given an award for work in education
by Modi, a fellow Gujarati, added: "People are passionate to see
the new leader. Another Narendra is coming to this country to
let the USA know what India is about."
The first Narendra was Swami Vivekananda, a 19th-century
philosopher and monk who propagated the Hindu faith in the
United States. Modi often cites a speech by Vivekananda, born
Narendra Nath Datta, to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago
in 1893, as a source of inspiration.
"Let us remember the words of Swami Vivekananda and dedicate
ourselves to furthering the cause of unity, brotherhood and
world peace," Modi wrote Sept. 11 to his 6.5 million followers
on Twitter.
India's economy, the third largest in Asia, has struggled to
recover from sub-par growth, shackled by layers of bureaucracy
anathema to the diaspora. Modi's general election triumph in May
was driven in large part by his entrepreneurial mantra.
On the eve of his U.S. visit, tensions remain between the
Washington and New Delhi over trade and spying.
The 64-year-old former chief minister of Gujarat was denied
a U.S. visa in 2005 over sectarian rioting that killed more than
1,000 people, mainly Muslims, three years before. Modi, who
denies wrongdoing, has been exonerated by a Supreme Court probe.
Washington was late to warm to Modi. Its ambassador to India
only met him in February, when opinion polls already put his
nationalists on course for a big election win.
DILIGENT DIASPORA
India's U.S. diaspora is a highly educated population of
nearly 3.2 million, making up about 1 percent of the U.S.
population, according to latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
As a group, they are more likely to be hooked to the
internet than their fellow Americans, far more likely to have a
college or professional degree and twice as well off with an
average household income of more than $100,000.
"Indians are generally very ambitious and entrepreneurs,"
said Mike Narula, the founder, president and chief executive
officer of Long Island, New York-based Reliance Communications,
a distributor of mobile telecom devices and accessories.
Narula, who came to the United States 17 years ago, first
working in the garment industry, now has his own company with
more than, 200 employees. He's part of the host committee for
Modi's visit to Washington, where the prime minister will meet
with President Barack Obama on Monday and Tuesday.
"We attempted to do business in India. I hope Modi will look
into streamlining issues such as VAT, the role of FDI (foreign
direct investment) and find a way for American businesses to not
have to go through 19 red tape bureaucracies," he said.
While Indian Americans are well represented in America's
professional class, they are less visible in the military. Some
0.1 percent serve in the armed forces compared to 0.4 percent of
Americans as a whole.
"The diaspora does very well on entrepreneurship, but not as
much on the physical sacrifices. It is not just enough to be a
citizen and taxpayer," said Raj Bhandari, a 48 year old
Mumbai-born banker from New Jersey. "As a larger community I
would like it to be more engaged on the front lines."
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Cynthia Osterman)