NEW YORK Jan 9 The Indian diplomat whose arrest and strip-searching in New York caused a major rift between India and the United States will leave the country on Thursday night after the U.S. State Department requested her immediate departure, her defense lawyer said.

Washington accredited the diplomat, Devyani Khobragade, at the United Nations, giving her immunity from criminal prosecution, and asked her to leave the country after India refused to waive her immunity.

"As a result of her diplomatic status having been recognized, the federal court today recognized Dr. Khobragade's right to travel and she is pleased to be returning to her country," said her defense lawyer, Daniel Arshack, in a statement. "She knows she has done no wrong and she looks forward to assuring that the truth is known." (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bernard Orr)