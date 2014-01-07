(Adds response from U.S. attorney Preet Bharara, paragraphs
By Andrew Longstreth and David Brunnstrom
NEW YORK Jan 6 A lawyer for Indian diplomat
Devyani Khobragade is seeking to postpone proceedings in a visa
fraud case that has created tensions between the United States
and India, citing the need to continue "meaningful discussions"
with the prosecution.
In a letter to a federal magistrate judge in New York,
Khobragade's lawyer requested an extension of the time by which
the U.S. government must file an indictment or commence a
preliminary hearing.
The lawyer, Daniel Arshack, confirmed he filed the letter in
court but would not comment about a possible resolution of the
case.
Khobragade, who was deputy consul-general in New York, was
arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with one count of visa fraud and
one count of making false statements about how much she paid her
housekeeper.
The case was adjourned until Jan. 13 by which time the
government must commence a preliminary hearing or file an
indictment.
Arshack asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn to extend
the deadline by 30 days to Feb. 12.
"Significant communications have been had between the
prosecution and the defense and amongst other government
officials and it is our strong view that the pressure of the
impending deadline is counterproductive to continued
communications," Arshack wrote.
Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan whose office
is handling the case, however responded saying the plea
discussions can continue following the indictment in the case.
"The government is not seeking an extension of the deadline
for indictment and therefore there is no motion for the court to
decide. At any rate, as the court knows, the timing under which
the government seeks an indictment is in the discretion of the
government, and the defendant cannot alter that," Bharara wrote
in a letter to a federal magistrate judge in New York.
Bharara added that as recently as Jan. 5, the government
outlined "reasonable parameters" for a plea that could resolve
the case, to which the defendant has not responded.
Khobragade's arrest enraged India, which is demanding that
all charges be dropped against her. On the day of her arrest,
she was strip-searched. The arresting authority, the U.S.
Marshals Service, said the strip search was a routine procedure
imposed on any new arrestee at the federal courthouse.
Khobragade was released on $250,000 bail.
In the aftermath of her arrest, India asked to transfer
Khobragade to the United Nations.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said on Monday
that India's application to transfer Khobragade's accreditation
to the Indian mission at the United Nations, which was made
before Christmas, was still under review.
"We've received the request for change in accreditation,
but the process is ongoing and no official decision has been
made yet to do that. So there's no change in her status as of
this point," she told a regular news briefing.
Indian media have said the request to transfer Khobragade to
the United Nations was aimed at ending the stand-off with the
United States in the hopes that her new diplomatic status could
allow New Delhi to bring her home without the prosecution
proceeding.
According to U.N. guidelines on diplomatic privileges and
immunities, documents certifying diplomatic immunity, if
approved, are usually issued by the U.S. Mission to the United
Nations within two weeks of the initial request.
A State Department official said there was no set time
period for the process, and noted that the request had been
filed just ahead of a period of government holidays.
Harf said the United States hoped to see the case resolved
as soon as possible in the interest of the bilateral
relationship between India and the United States, which has been
strained by the case.
"We don't want this to define our relationship going
forward and don't think that it will," Harf said. "If you look
throughout the region, if you look at Afghanistan, if you look
at energy issues, economic issues, we have a whole host of
things we work together on, and those are very important and
shouldn't be derailed by this incident. ... (T)he relationship
with India is incredibly important, it's vital, and that's what
we're focused on."
(Additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Eric Walsh)