NEW YORK Jan 9 A U.S. grand jury returned an indictment on Thursday against Devyani Khobragade, the Indian diplomat whose case has inflamed relations between the two countries since her arrest last month.

The indictment came a day after Khobragade's lawyers lost a bid to delay the Jan. 13 deadline for a preliminary hearing to be held or an indictment to be filed in the case.

But prosecutors in a letter on Thursday told a federal judge there was no need to arraign Khobragade on the charges of visa fraud and making false statements, as she was "very recently accorded diplomatic immunity status and that she departed the United States today."

A lawyer for Khobragade did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)