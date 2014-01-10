* Indian diplomat accused of visa fraud over housekeeper
* Case caused rift in U.S.-India relationship
* India orders expulsion of U.S. diplomat in tit-for-tat
move
By David Brunnstrom and Frank Jack Daniel
WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI, Jan 10 The United States
said on Friday it would withdraw one of its diplomats from New
Delhi at India's request after Washington effectively expelled
an Indian envoy at the center of a dispute between the allies.
Devyani Khobragade, 39, who was India's deputy
consul-general in New York, was arrested in December on charges
of visa fraud and lying to U.S. authorities about what she paid
her housekeeper. Khobragade's arrest and strip-search provoked
protests in India and dealt a serious blow to U.S. efforts to
strengthen ties.
An indictment announced by U.S. prosecutors on Thursday
accused Khobragade of making her Indian housekeeper and nanny,
Sangeeta Richard, work 100-hour, seven-day weeks for a salary of
little more than $1 an hour and refusing her sick days and
holidays. The legal minimum U.S. wage is $7.25 an hour.
Khobragade, who has denied the charges, arrived in New Delhi
on Friday night and was met by her father, Uttam Khobragade. "I
want to thank my nation for the support they have given me," she
told Reuters Television.
Shortly after Khobragade's return home, the U.S. State
Department in Washington said it would recall a U.S. diplomat,
whom it did not identify, at India's request.
"This has clearly been a challenging time in the U.S.-India
relationship," department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. "We expect
and hope that this will now come to closure and the Indians will
take significant steps with us to improve our relationship and
return it to a more constructive place."
The continued presence in the United States of the
housekeeper could pose a challenge to Washington as it seeks to
repair its relationship with New Delhi, an important U.S. ally
in Asia. India has asked U.S. authorities to arrest Richard over
the Indian government's allegations that she stole cash, a
mobile phone and documents from Khobragade. Richard has denied
the charges.
The United States has so far rebuffed those requests and
further enraged India by spiriting Richard's family out of India
for safety reasons. Psaki declined to comment on Richard's
status, citing privacy reasons.
David Beasley, a spokesman for Safe Horizon organization
that has provided Richard with legal representation, said that
she and her family have been granted what is known as "continued
presence" immigration status. It is available to victims of
human trafficking who may serve as potential witnesses in a
criminal case, allowing them to live and work legally for up to
a year and can be renewed in one-year increments.
The monthlong dispute set off reprisals against American
diplomats in New Delhi and led to the postponement of visits to
India by U.S. officials and another by a U.S. business
delegation.
India removed some security barriers near the U.S. Embassy
and reduced the number of embassy staff with diplomatic
immunity. On Wednesday, it ordered the embassy to close a club
frequented by American expatriates and other foreign residents.
'SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE'
The deal allowing Khobragade to return to India had been
expected to help mend the rift, but there was no sign, in the
short term at least, that India was ready to forgive and forget.
"We called the U.S. mission to withdraw an officer of
similar rank of Devyani as reciprocal action," an Indian
official said.
The official told reporters the government believed the U.S.
diplomat had a role in the Khobragade case but gave no more
details.
Analysts say it will take time to dispel the bad feelings
built up between New Delhi and Washington, and some fear lasting
damage has been done to a relationship Washington hoped would
serve as both as a counterbalance to a rising China and as an
engine to boost the U.S. economy.
With national elections due in India by May, political
parties there have seized on the case and labeled it an attack
on national sovereignty.
Political analyst Persis Khambatta of the Center for
Strategic and International Studies in Washington said that now
Khobragade had returned to India "tensions may begin to ease
between the U.S. and India, but I fear that this episode has
caused significant damage."
During the crisis, both New Delhi and Washington repeatedly
stressed the importance of their strategic partnership, which
includes $100 billion of annual trade.
The president of the U.S.-India Business Council, Ron
Somers, called the Khobragade incident "deeply regrettable."
"The U.S.-India relationship is strategic to both countries,
and is simply too important to allow it to be degraded or
side-tracked," he said.
Although Khobragade was indicted by a federal grand jury in
New York on Thursday, she had already been transferred to
India's U.N. mission, a move that accorded her diplomatic
immunity. India denied a U.S. request for that immunity to be
waived and she was asked to leave the country.
Many Indians felt the case was an example of U.S. arrogance
and taking its friendship with India for granted and they
supported the government's tough stand.
"India's perception that it is not treated on par with other
strategic partners, and the U.S. frustration with a relationship
that is too long on 'potential' have come to the fore over a
seemingly small, but not unimportant incident," Khambatta said.
Middle-class Indians sympathized more with Khobragade than
with her housekeeper. Indian political circles are calling
Khobragade a hero, with one party in her home state of
Maharashtra saying it would talk to her about running for
parliament.
