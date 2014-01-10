NEW YORK Jan 9 Indian diplomat Devyani
Khobragade, whose Dec. 12 arrest and strip-search provoked
outrage in her native country and caused a major rift between
India and the United States, appeared to be headed home on
Thursday at the request of the U.S. State Department.
The following is a timeline of events
immediately before her departure.
Jan. 8 - India orders the United States to close an embassy
club for expatriate Americans in New Delhi.
U.S. mission to United Nations sends Khobragade a letter
accrediting her as member of India's permanent mission and
conferring diplomatic immunity as of 5:47 p.m., according to a
copy of the letter provided by Khobragade's lawyer.
Just after 7 p.m., U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in
New York denies a request to extend a Jan. 13 court deadline,
which Khobragade had sought to continue discussions with
prosecutors.
U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz postpones a trip to
India, planned for next week, due to escalating tensions.
Jan 9 - India refuses U.S. request to waive immunity. U.S.
mission to UN files diplomatic note with Indian mission
requesting Khobragade's immediate departure, according to a copy
of the note provided by Khobragade's lawyer. "Upon her departure
a warrant may be issued for her arrest and should she seek to
enter the United States she could be arrested," the note said.
Khobragade is to board an Air India flight from New York to
New Delhi, according to court papers. The flight was scheduled
to depart at 2:25 p.m. Her lawyer, Daniel Arshack, advises her
not to leave before getting a judge's permission, court records
show.
Just after 3:30 p.m., Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney in
the Southern District of New York, says Khobragade has been
indicted by a grand jury on charges of visa fraud and making
false statements. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Shira
Scheindlin, prosecutors also say they have been told Khobragade
has been granted diplomatic immunity and has left the country.
At 4:40 p.m., a hearing on the case before Scheindlin
begins. Scheindlin gives Khobragade permission to leave the
country in accordance with the U.S. government's request.
Minutes after the hearing starts, Bharara's office releases
a statement saying Khobragade's lawyer had told prosecutors she
was still in the country, giving no further explanation.
Arshack later confirms that Khobragade is planning to leave
the United States on Thursday night but doesn't say on which
flight. A search showed that United Airlines operated the only
direct flight from the New York area to New Delhi on Thursday
night, departing from Newark Liberty International Airport in
New Jersey at 8:40 p.m. A United Airlines spokesman declined to
confirm or deny that she had a ticket for the flight.
