NEW DELHI Jan 11 India on Saturday blamed the
United States for a "mini crisis" over the arrest and strip
search of an Indian envoy, and said more work was needed to
repair ties a day after the withdrawal of diplomats seemed to
draw a line under the row.
Devyani Khobragade, 39, who was India's deputy
consul-general in New York, was arrested in December on charges
of visa fraud and lying to U.S. authorities about what she paid
her housekeeper. Khobragade's arrest and strip-search provoked
protests in India and dealt a serious blow to U.S. efforts to
strengthen ties.
Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid said the United States
should have warned senior officials visiting Washington a day
before Khobragade's arrest by State Department security in
December.
"It wasn't even mentioned," Khurshid told the CNN-IBN
television network. He called the row a "mini crisis" and said
India should have been given the chance to withdraw Khobragade
before she was arrested.
He said the core of the U.S.-Indian relationship was very
strong and that he didn't expect lasting damage from what has
turned into the biggest rift in years.
"I think we've found that at least the immediate, immediate
concerns have been addressed," Khurshid said. "But there's a lot
more still to do."
He did not clarify what else must be done to avoid lasting
damage to ties between the countries, who share some $100
billion in annual trade.
The two countries cooperate on a wide range of issues
including counter-terrorism, regional security and defence.
India is also a major market for U.S. weapons.
Khobragade returned to New Delhi on Friday following a deal
that let her leave the United States after being indicted by a
federal grand jury.
Since her return she has limited comment on the case to
expressing thanks for the support she has received in India,
where her treatment caused fury in the foreign service and
broader antagonism towards the United States.
"I'm really grateful for all your support, my government
will speak for me, my lawyer will speak for me," she told
reporters on Saturday.
CALL FOR CLOSER COOPERATION
Khurshid said Washington should have asked India to withdraw
Khobragade rather than arrest her.
"When you have two friendly countries when something is
becoming untenable, then you cooperate with each other," he
said.
"If you have inkling or a sense that something like this
will unfold, you should take the quickest steps that you can to
ensure that it doesn't happen."
India sharply curbed privileges offered to U.S. diplomats in
retaliation for the treatment of Khobragade. Khurshid gave no
sign these measures would be reversed.
India on Friday asked Washington to withdraw a diplomat from
New Delhi, in response to what was effectively the expulsion of
Khobragade from the United States. An Indian official told
reporters the government believed the U.S. diplomat had a role
in the Khobragade case but gave no more details.
Washington has agreed to withdraw the envoy, who it did not
identify. Citing sources, Indian media said the diplomat was a
senior security official at the U.S. embassy who India believes
helped the housekeeper Sangeeta Richard's husband flee to the
United States despite a court injunction against him in Delhi.
The continued presence in the United States of the
housekeeper could pose a challenge to Washington as it seeks to
repair its relationship with New Delhi. India has asked U.S.
authorities to arrest Richard over the Indian government's
allegations that she stole cash, a mobile phone and documents
from Khobragade. Richard has denied the charges.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)