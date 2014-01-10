WASHINGTON Jan 10 A U.S. diplomat in India is
leaving the country at India's request in a dispute over the
arrest of Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade in New York, the
State Department said on Friday.
"We deeply regret that the Indian government felt it was
necessary to expel one of our diplomatic personnel," State
Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in Washington.
Psaki did not identify the U.S. diplomat who will be leaving
India.
"This has clearly been a challenging time in the U.S.-India
relationship. We expect and hope that this will now come to
closure and the Indians will take significant steps with us to
improve our relationship and return it to a more constructive
place," she said.
