By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 10 Indian diplomat Devyani
Khobragade, heading home from the United States after she was
indicted for visa fraud in a case that has strained bilateral
ties, could have a political career for the asking.
Ahead of national elections that must be held by May,
parties are preparing to crown her as a hero in a case seen as
standing up to the United States and, if she wanted, offer her a
political career. It signals how the case has stirred
nationalist feelings among many Indians.
There is no sign that Khobragade, 39, is considering
politics. India's foreign ministry, which fully backed her in
her month-long battle against U.S. prosecutors, has said she
will be given a new assignment in New Delhi.
But one party based in her home state of Maharashtra said it
would talk to her about running for parliament.
"We will be meeting her soon. She is an inspiration to the
people of our country," said Mayur Borkar, the spokesman of the
Republican Party of India. "We are going to offer her a ticket."
Another political group, the Samajwadi party which governs
the big heartland state of Uttar Pradesh and is one of India's
most important regional parties, has offered Khobragade a seat
from the state even though she is an outsider.
"Whatever happened with her is condemnable," said Azam Khan,
the state's urban development minister.
A federal grand jury in New York indicted deputy consul
general Khobragade on Thursday for visa fraud and providing
false statements about payments made to her domestic helper but
the officer was allowed to leave the United States because of
diplomatic immunity.
Her arrest last month set off protests in India amid
disclosures she was handcuffed and strip-searched and demands
from the government the case be dropped and an apology given.
A government official said that Khobragade had been
transferred to New Delhi and suggested it was too early to
determine the nature of her new assignment.
"Let us focus on her return. After her return, the
government will think about further action," the official said.
Khobragade would have to quit the diplomatic service if she
were to choose a political career. It is not unusual for
government officials to enter politics, but most have done so
after retirement.
Her father Uttam Khobragade, who has lobbied hard to build
support, said Devyani was already in public life and that offers
from political parties were common. But he added this was not
the best time for his daughter to make long-time decisions.
ASSIGNMENTS
Before New York, Khobragade, who is a medical doctor by
training, was posted in Germany, Italy and Pakistan.
Within India's diplomatic service, a posting to old enemy
Pakistan is considered one of the most difficult assignments and
usually only the brightest officers are sent there, an official
said.
Khobragade served a three-year term in Pakistan from 2007
even though the government gives officers the option to move out
after a year because of difficult security conditions.
"She didn't have a problem in Islamabad where you would
expect to face challenges. This (the row) happened in a country
supposed to be a strategic partner," the official said.
Salman Haider, a former top Indian diplomat, said
Khobragade's career was unlikely to suffer even though any
future assignment to the United States was not on the cards.
"This has been a bruising experience, she would have lots of
sympathy," he said. "I would imagine she would be deployed in a
manner that would be appropriate with her experience and
seniority."
"I think professionally she should come out of it alright."
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Alistair
Scrutton and Raju Gopalakrishnan)