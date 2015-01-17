By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 16 India may buy unmanned aerial
vehicles, or drones, from other countries if the United States
does not ease current export restrictions on such aircraft, a
key Democratic senator said on Friday.
Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, who will join President
Barack Obama during a trip to India on Jan. 26, said he was
concerned that other countries could rush in to sell India the
equipment it desires if the United States drags its feet.
"This is going to be a space ... where other countries are
moving very quickly too," he told an event hosted by the
nonprofit Atlantic Council. "If the Indians can't find a partner
with the United States, they'll find one somewhere else."
U.S. aerospace and arms companies have been pressing the
U.S. government for years to ease current tight restrictions on
foreign sales of unmanned vehicles, arguing that other countries
such as Israel are overtaking the United States in drone sales.
India, which is modernizing its military, is a big and
growing market for U.S. weapons makers who are seeking foreign
sales to help offset declines in U.S. defense spending.
Warner said he hoped that unmanned aircraft would be
included as part of a broad U.S. push to expand defense ties
with India but said he was not aware of any specific initiatives
to be announced during Obama's visit.
U.S. and Indian officials are trying to work out pilot
projects for joint production of drones and other weapons as
part of the U.S.-India Defense Trade and Technology Initiative
(DTTI), a source familiar with the effort said.
One drone project involves the RQ-11 "Raven" built by
AeroVironment Inc, a small U.S. firm, but Northrop
Grumman Corp, Textron Systems, a unit of Textron Inc
and General Atomics, a privately held firm, are also
seeking permission to sell their unmanned systems to India.
The U.S. government strictly controls foreign sales of
larger UAVs but has approved sales of unarmed systems such as
the Raven, which are used purely for surveillance to a range of
countries, including Uzbekistan, according to a U.S. source.
Warner said he expected some announcements about joint
defense projects during Obama's visit but said he had not been
briefed on specific deals.
U.S. officials are weighing options as they seek to expand
defense ties with India as Washington grows concerned about the
extent of Pakistan's efforts to crack down on militants.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)