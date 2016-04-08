* India wants to acquire U.S. surveillance drones
* May be a step towards getting armed version
* Pakistan likely to view development with concern
* Progress in talks comes ahead of Ash Carter visit to India
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, April 8 India is in talks with the
United States to purchase 40 Predator surveillance drones,
officials said, a possible first step towards acquiring the
armed version of the aircraft and a development likely to annoy
Pakistan.
India is trying to equip the military with more unmanned
technologies to gather intelligence as well as boost its
firepower along the vast land borders with Pakistan and China.
It also wants a closer eye on the Indian Ocean.
New Delhi has already acquired surveillance drones from
Israel to monitor the mountains of Kashmir, a region disputed by
the nuclear-armed South Asian rivals and the cause of two of
their three wars.
As defence ties deepen with the United States, which sees
India as a counterweight to China in the region, New Delhi has
asked Washington for the Predator series of unmanned planes
built by privately-held General Atomics, military officials
said.
"We are aware of Predator interest from the Indian Navy.
However, it is a government-to-government discussion," Vivek
Lall, chief executive of U.S. and International Strategic
Development at San Diego-based General Atomics, told Reuters.
The U.S. government late last year cleared General Atomics'
proposal to market the unarmed Predator XP in India. It was not
clear when the delivery of the drones would take place.
The navy wants them for surveillance in the Indian Ocean,
where the pilotless aircraft can remain airborne for 35 hours at
a stretch, at a time when the Chinese navy is expanding ship and
submarine patrols in the region.
Moves by India to enhance its defence capabilities have in
the past provoked sharp reactions from Islamabad, where the
government and military are worried about falling further behind
their bigger rival in the arms race.
Pakistan's foreign ministry could not be reached for comment
on Friday, the start of the weekend there, while the military
had no immediate comment.
CARTER VISIT
India's air force has also asked Washington about acquiring
around 100 armed Predator C Avenger aircraft, which the United
States has used to carry out strikes against Islamist militants
in Pakistan's northwest and neighbouring Afghanistan.
But it would need clearance from the Missile Technology
Control Regime group of 34 nations as well as approval from U.S.
Congress before any transfer of lethal Predators could happen,
officials said.
The push for the drones comes as U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter heads to India this weekend for talks to cement military
collaboration in the final months of the Obama administration.
Indian military officials said they expected the request for
the armed aircraft to figure in Carter's talks with his Indian
counterpart, Manohar Parrikar.
Washington wants India to sign a set of agreements including
on the use of each other's military bases that would help them
operate together.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has signalled its
willingness to move forward with the proposed pacts after the
previous administration did not act for more than a decade.
Retired air vice marshal Manmohan Bahadur said the proposed
acquisition of armed Predators would give the military the
ability to carry out cross-border strikes, or even attack
targets lying deeper inside a neighbouring country.
"But at the end of the day, it's a political decision. It's
one thing to lob artillery shells, its another to use air power,
that's an escalation," he said.
India has not moved against Pakistan militarily despite
blaming militant groups based there for orchestrating attacks on
its soil including one on Mumbai in 2008, in part out of fear it
would spiral into a broader conflict.
But a drone strike might be a less risky option, experts
said.
Ejaz Haider, a Pakistani security analyst, said Islamabad
would object to the transfer of such drones in the region.
But he questioned their effectiveness if they entered
Pakistani air space, since it would probably try to shoot them
down, something it did not do with U.S. drones.
"There is obviously going to be push-back from Pakistan,
because if it (the drone) does get through in some way or other
it enhances Indian capability," he said.
