* U.S. president to visit New Delhi on Jan. 25
* India hopes to get oil firms off Iran sanctions list -
officials
* India seeks priority access to U.S. LNG exports
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Jan 16 India will use an upcoming
visit by Barack Obama to press the United States to remove
Indian oil companies from a list naming firms doing business in
Iran, and to seek priority access to U.S. LNG exports, sources
in the Oil Ministry said.
The U.S. president will arrive in New Delhi on Jan. 25 and
hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited
Washington in September. An official agenda has not been
released.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) listed three
Indian companies as having commercial activity in Iran's energy
sector in a report this week, potentially making it difficult
for them to do business with other countries, mainly the United
States.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil India Ltd
and Indian Oil Corp, which have been on the list since
2010, cited interests in Iran's Farsi concession in their
2013-14 annual reports but told the GAO they had ceased activity
in 2007, the GAO said.
"This (mention in the list) could hit Indian companies'
plans to invest in other countries, particularly in America,"
said one of the sources.
The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's energy
sector to put pressure on the Islamic republic to halt its
nuclear programme, which the West suspects may seek to develop
atomic weapons. Companies doing business in the sector face
exclusion from the U.S. financial system.
Iran says its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful
purposes.
Separately, Oil Ministry sources said India will seek
preferential access to U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), even though India does not have a free-trade agreement
(FTA) with the United States.
"We want them to give us the freedom to lift LNG from any of
their projects on a priority basis, including the ones that are
meant for FTA nations," an official said.
State-owned gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd has an
agreement to lift 6 million tonnes a year of LNG from two
projects in the United States.
U.S. oil and gas production has shot up in recent years as
new technology has allowed the world's largest oil consumer to
exploit reserves in shale formations.
But exports are tightly restricted and LNG shipments must be
approved by Washington. Exports of crude oil are banned
outright, a legacy of the recent past when the United States
consumed far more oil than it produced.
Since taking office in May last year, Modi has pledged to
improve the performance of India's power sector, which suffers
from frequent blackouts, to fuel economic expansion.
