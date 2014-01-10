NEW DELHI Jan 10 - India asked the United
States on Friday to withdraw a diplomat from its embassy in New
Delhi in the latest retaliatory action over the arrest of an
Indian consular official in New York on charges of visa fraud.
An Indian government official said the U.S. diplomat was
involved in the case relating to Devyani Khobragade, the New
York-based Indian consular official, that has strained ties
between the two countries.
Khobragade was flying home on Friday from the United States
after a deal in which she was indicted for visa fraud and lying
about how much she paid her housekeeper, but allowed to leave
because of diplomatic immunity.
"We called the US mission to withdraw an officer of similar
rank of Devyani as reciprocal action," the government official
said.
(Reporting by C.K. Nayak; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing
by Frank Jack Daniel)