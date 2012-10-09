US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Oct 9 India's recent reform measures are "very significant" and will fuel private investment in the economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said during a visit to New Delhi on Tuesday.
India has announced a series of measures, including raising the price of subsidised fuel and opening the retail sector to foreign supermarkets, to revive economic growth, which has slowed to a near three-year low.
"The reforms outlined by the government of India offer a very promising path to improving growth outcomes for the Indian economy," Geithner said at a joint news conference with Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.
