NEW DELHI, July 2 India summoned a senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday and demanded a response to reports that the National Security Agency was authorised to spy on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in 2011, a senior government official said.

"We expect a response to be provided to us, and if these are true, an assurance that this will not happen in the future," the official told Reuters.

The United States does not currently have an ambassador in New Delhi and its most senior diplomat is the charge d'affaires. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)