NEW DELHI Dec 19 - India urged the United
States to withdraw a visa fraud case against one of its
diplomats in New York on Thursday, suggesting U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry's expression of regret over her treatment while
in custody was not enough.
The arrest of Devyani Khobragade on charges of underpaying
her nanny and her subsequent strip-search has touched off a
furore within the Indian foreign service and put an unexpected
strain on ties between the two countries.
It has also dredged up anger over the treatment of Indians
abroad, in contrast to the privileges that foreigners are seen
to enjoy in India.
Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid told reporters that New
Delhi wasn't convinced there was a case against Khobragade who
he said had been treated like a common criminal.
"We have asked for an explanation for what has happened...
and why, and we have asked for the cases to be dropped and
withdrawn immediately," Khurshid told reporters.
Khobragade was released on bail of $250,000 after giving up
her passport and pleading not guilty to charges of visa fraud
and making false statements about how much she paid the
housekeeper, an Indian national. She faces a maximum of 15 years
in jail if convicted on both counts.
On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed
the case with Indian National Security Adviser Shivshankar
Menon. Kerry called to express regret about the case and his
concern it not hurt the two countries' relationship, the State
Department said.
But Indian government leaders suggested Kerry didn't go far
enough to assuage Indian sensitivities.
"They should clearly apologise and accept they have made a
mistake. Only then will we be satisfied," said Kamal Nath,
India's parliamentary affairs minister.
"At a minimum, they must unilaterally withdraw all charges
against Devyani and tender an apology."
The U.S. Justice Department confirmed that Khobragade was
strip-searched after her arrest. A senior Indian government
source has also said the interrogation included a cavity search.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara defended the
treatment and questioned why there wasn't as much sympathy for
the housekeeper. He said it was standard practice for any
defendant to go through a full search, "rich or poor, American
or not".
In response to Khobragade's treatment, India has withdrawn
some privileges given to U.S. diplomats and removed security
barriers at the U.S. embassy in New Delhi.
Khurshid said he expected to speak to Kerry later on
Thursday.
