* India wants charges against diplomat dropped
* Senior U.S. diplomat speaks to Indian foreign secretary
* State Department says not pressuring law enforcement
By David Ingram and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 The U.S. government sought to
present a united front on Thursday and play down any signs of a
rift between the State Department and law enforcement officials
over how to handle the politically sensitive case of an Indian
diplomat subjected to a strip search over alleged visa fraud.
The arrest has enraged India, which demanded that charges be
dropped against the diplomat, Devyani Khobragade. New Delhi has
also demanded the arrest of the housekeeper, also an Indian
national, who had accused her of fraud and underpayment of
wages.
In an unusual move, the United States flew the family of the
housekeeper, Sangeeta Richard, out of India. Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara said attempts had been made in India to
"silence" Richard and compel her to return home.
"It needs to be asked what right a foreign government has to
'evacuate' Indian citizens from India while cases are pending
against them in the Indian legal system," an Indian foreign
ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
Before the diplomatic blow-up on Saturday, relations between
the two countries had been seen as cordial and improving.
While the U.S. State Department attempted to tamp down the
furor in India, U.S. prosecutors showed no signs they would drop
their case against Khobragade. In a strongly worded statement on
Wednesday, Bharara defended the investigation and treatment of
Khobragade.
His statement came just hours after Secretary of State John
Kerry called India's national security adviser to express regret
about Khobragade's treatment.
On Thursday, Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke
with Indian Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh to again stress the
importance of the U.S.-Indian ties and to pledge to work through
the complex issues of the case.
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf denied suggestions
that the department was pressuring U.S. law enforcement to drop
the case. "Not true," she told reporters.
Khobragade was arrested last week and released on $250,000
bail after giving up her passport and pleading not guilty to
charges of visa fraud and making false statements about how much
she paid Richard. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if
convicted of both counts.
The U.S. Justice Department confirmed that Khobragade was
strip-searched after her arrest. A senior Indian government
source has said the interrogation also included a cavity search,
although U.S. officials have denied this.
Some tension between the State Department and the Justice
Department is expected, because one is focused on international
law and security while the other attempts to investigate alleged
crimes without interference, said John Bellinger, who has held
senior positions in both departments.
"Whether it was wise policy to actually arrest and detain
someone for a non-violent crime like this, even if technically
permissible under the Vienna Convention, is questionable to me.
It's really quite surprising," said Bellinger, a former State
Department legal adviser and now a private lawyer at the firm
Arnold & Porter.
The Vienna Convention on Consular Relations gives consular
staff such as Khobragade limited but not absolute protection
against prosecution.
OUTRAGE IN INDIA
Khobragade's arrest has fed into a pre-election ferment in
India, with political parties of all colors voicing patriotic
outrage.
External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid told reporters
that New Delhi was not convinced there was a case against
Khobragade, who he said had been treated like a common criminal.
"We have asked for an explanation for what has happened ...
and why, and we have asked for the cases to be dropped and
withdrawn immediately," Khurshid told reporters.
"The worst that can be said about the lady who was involved
... is that she did not comply with the amount that was supposed
to be paid under law," Khurshid said. "I don't think that
justifies treating her like a common criminal."
In response to Khobragade's treatment, India has withdrawn
some privileges given to U.S. diplomats and removed security
barriers at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi.
In a report filed by Khobragade with police in India, the
diplomat said the nanny told her in June that she felt
"overburdened" by her work and wanted to be free to leave the
house between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Khobragade responded that Richard had come to the United
States on an official passport and "perhaps government rules do
not permit her to stay beyond the limit of consulate premises,"
according to police and court documents seen by Reuters.
The report alleged that Richard had committed crimes under
Indian law by making a "false promise" in order to enter the
United States and was duty-bound to surrender her passport the
moment she stopped working as a domestic servant for Khobragade.
A court order issued an arrest warrant for Richard, and -
according to foreign minister Khurshid - her Indian passport has
been revoked.
"Unless she takes asylum she will have to come back, she
doesn't have a valid passport," he said.
