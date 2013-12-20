NEW DELHI Dec 20 An Indian political party has
urged the woman at the centre of a diplomatic storm in the
United States to stand for parliament, highlighting how public
outrage has turned the case into a battleground for votes ahead
of next year's election.
Devyani Khobragade stands accused in New York of
fraudulently obtaining a work visa for her housekeeper and
paying a fraction of the minimum wage.
Furious that one of its foreign service officers had been
handcuffed and subjected to a strip search like "a common
criminal", India on Tuesday removed security barriers outside
the U.S. embassy in New Delhi and withdrew some privileges
accorded to American diplomats.
Politicians, including the leaders of the two main parties,
refused to meet a delegation of visiting U.S. lawmakers.
"Because of the election, they will try to outdo each
other," said Neerja Chowdhury, a political analyst and a former
political editor of Indian Express newspaper.
"They don't want to be seen as weak on the issue when the
mood in the country is one of huge anger about this."
The regional Samajwadi Party offered to put Khobragade up as
a candidate in the election, due to be held by May, in one of
the parliamentary constituencies in the northern state of Uttar
Pradesh, whose voters could swing the outcome.
"Whatever happened with her is condemnable," said Azam Khan,
the state's urban development minister, according to media
reports. "If she returns to India, we are ready to give her a
ticket for the 2014 polls."
Seizing on the fact that Khobragade was a lower-caste Hindu,
the leader of a regional party that champions the rights of
millions at the bottom of India's social hierarchy, accused the
government of reacting slowly because of her caste.
"If this woman was from another caste, the central
government wouldn't have delayed taking action for so long,"
said Mayawati, head of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar
Pradesh.
Competition for the votes of low-caste "Dalits", who account
for about 16.5 percent of the population, is intense.
"Had it not been for the election, or had she come from an
upper caste, this would not have gained mass appeal. It's a very
competitive time and all the parties have to show a pro-Dalit
face," said Ajay Gudavarthy of the politics department at New
Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Breathless and indignant coverage by Indian TV news channels
of the diplomat's ordeal at the hands of U.S. marshals has added
to a sense that national pride has been wounded.
A senior member of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata
Party, currently the favourite to form the next government, has
even suggested that partners of gay U.S. diplomats in the
country should be put behind bars for contravening India's newly
restored ban on gay sex.
There has been little focus, however, on the predicament of
the housekeeper, whose lawyer says was denied her wages,
underpaid for work and now feels it would be unsafe to return to
India.
"One wonders why there is so much outrage about the alleged
treatment of the Indian national accused of perpetrating these
acts, but precious little outrage about the alleged treatment of
the Indian victim and her spouse," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara said in a statement on Wednesday.
The dismay over Khobragade's treatment may be a reflection
of the special treatment sometimes given to affluent and elite
citizens in India, who are rarely seen being brought to book.
Few were surprised this week when a former government
minister who was jailed for five years in October for his part
in a multi-million-dollar embezzlement racket was granted bail
and walked free.
Anand Grover, a leading Indian human rights lawyer, said
that minorities and the poor were often dealt with harshly in
detention, but "people from the upper class will be treated
differently".
