NEW DELHI Dec 27 India has sought details about
staff in American schools in the country for possible tax
violations and revoked ID cards of U.S. consular officials and
their families, retaliatory steps for the arrest of an Indian
diplomat in New York.
The measures suggest that the two countries are no closer to
a resolution of a diplomatic dispute over the treatment of
Deputy Consul General Devyani Khobragade this month on charges
of visa fraud and underpayment of her housekeeper.
Khobragade, who has denied the charges, was handcuffed and
strip-searched while in custody, sparking outrage in India.
An Indian government official said on Friday that New Delhi
had asked the U.S. embassy to provide details about people
working in American schools and other U.S. government facilities
to determine if they had permission to do so and if they were
paying taxes that are mandatory under Indian law.
Diplomats' spouses who take up work in schools or other
embassy facilities are supposed to inform the host country.
Violations of this kind had often been ignored, but now
India would not turn a blind eye, the official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The U.S. embassy declined to comment on the latest steps.
India had also withdrawn some privileges U.S. diplomats and
their families enjoy and would treat them as Indian officials
are treated in the United States, the Indian official said.
U.S. Ambassador Nancy Powell has been refused special
privileges at New Delhi airport.
"We have said all access is on a reciprocal basis," the
government official said. "She is not going to get the benefits
that the Indian ambassador in the U.S. doesn't get."
U.S. consular officials and their families have been asked
to surrender identity cards that gave them a degree of immunity.
Under a new regime, consular officials - but not their families
- will be given identity cards with fewer privileges.
"Spouses and children have no more immunity. So if there is
a parking offence or ... something else happening in Bangalore
etcetera, they would be held liable," the Indian official said.
Khobragade was released in New York on $250,000 bail after
giving up her passport and pleading not guilty to visa fraud and
making false statements about how much she paid her Indian
housekeeper. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if
convicted on both counts.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed regret over the
case in a phone call to India's national security adviser last
week, but India is still demanding that the charges be dropped
and that the United States apologises. U.S. prosecutors have
defended the investigation against Khobragade and her treatment.
Before this diplomatic blowup, U.S.-Indian relations were seen
as cordial and improving.
U.N. ACCREDITATION
In a new twist, India now argues that Khobragade was
accredited to the United Nations at the time of her detention,
giving her immunity from arrest.
She was temporarily moved to India's U.N. mission in August
to help with the workload ahead of the General Assembly session
and a visit by the prime minister. A copy of her accreditation,
made available to Reuters, lists her as an adviser for a period
from Aug. 26 until Dec. 31.
"At no stage we were told by the U.S. side what was going
on. We were kept in the dark. A lot of these things could have
come out had we been informed then," the official said,
explaining that India had not been warned she might be arrested.
According to the U.N. Manual of Protocol website (www.un.int/protocol/3_6.html),
U.N. accreditation alone does not appear to grant diplomatic
immunity, it simply gives
Khobragade access to U.N. headquarters in New York.
The manual says a country's U.N. ambassador must write to
the U.N. secretary-general to request privileges and immunities
for individual diplomats. The United Nations then submits this
to the U.S. mission to the United Nations for approval.
Separately, India did ask the United Nations earlier this
month for Khobragade to be officially registered as a member of
the country's U.N. mission in the hope she would be granted more
sweeping immunity than she was entitled to as India's deputy
consul general in New York.
That request has been approved by the United Nations, a U.N.
source said on Monday. A State Department official confirmed
that the United States had received paperwork from the United
Nations and was reviewing the application.
