(Repeats Wednesday item, no change to text)
By Frank Jack Daniel and David Brunnstrom
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the United States on
Friday aiming to woo corporate titans and crown a burst of
investment-focused diplomacy, while marking a personal victory
for a man who was for years unwelcome in the country.
Modi, who was elected in May, will spend two days in New
York before heading to Washington for his first meeting with
U.S. President Barack Obama. The U.S. leader is keen to see a
strategic relationship he has called "one of the defining
partnerships of the 21st century" live up to its potential.
In meetings over the past month with world powers including
China and Japan, Modi won investment pledges of $55 billion to
support his domestic reform drive. But no such state largesse
can be expected in Washington and Modi has recognised it is the
U.S. private sector he must win over.
A leader who says commerce is "in my blood," will meet 17
U.S. corporate chiefs including those of Google, IBM
, GE, Goldman Sachs and Boeing - some at a
breakfast where he is not expected to eat because he is
observing a nine-day fast for the Hindu Navratri festival.
How far investors will be convinced by Modi's promise to
replace red tape with a "red carpet" remains to be seen. India
this year slipped three places to 134 on a World Bank list of
189 countries ranked according to their ease of doing business.
"People are impatient because they are so eager to see India
accelerate its growth again," said Diane Farrell, acting
president of the U.S. India Business Council.
"But it's like trying to turn an aircraft carrier - it takes
time, it takes precision and it doesn't happen in a few
minutes."
Modi's schedule lists about 35 engagements during a 100-hour
trip, including a rock-star-like address at New York's Madison
Square Garden, a speech to the United Nations and an appearance
at a Central Park festival that features rap star Jay Z.
He will meet the U.S. political elite, including leaders of
Congress and former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is tipped for a White
House run in 2016.
UNOFFICIAL BOYCOTT
In the run-up to the trip Modi's government gave relief to
U.S. businesses - scrapping a proposal to place anti-dumping
duties on foreign solar panels and reining in a government
agency that capped drug prices.
The Obama administration sees India not only as a land of
huge potential for expanded business and trade but also as a
strategic partner in the face of an increasingly assertive
China, whose leader visited Modi in India last week.
U.S. officials have played down any suggestion Modi's visit
will bring dramatic breakthroughs, but they hope it will set the
tone for a "revitalised" relationship.
They are particularly hoping to expand defence ties through
co-production and co-development ventures. Without giving
details, India's foreign ministry said it expected "substantive
outcomes" in areas such as defence, trade and energy.
The welcome he will get from U.S. business and political
leaders is all the more striking, and perhaps satisfying, given
that Modi was denied a U.S. visa in 2005 after more than 1,000
people, most of them Muslims, were killed in riots in the state
he governed. Some protests are expected during his visit.
The United States was the last major power to end an
unofficial boycott on high-level interaction with Modi that
followed the 2002 riots, sending an ambassador to meet him only
a few weeks before the May election.
Modi has shown no ill-feeling and has welcomed U.S. advances
since he took office, but both governments will be conscious of
the history as they push to move forward.
While ties between the world's largest democracies have come
a long way since Cold War differences, they have been bogged
down by bickering despite common interests.
Recently, relations have been tested by rows over trade and
intellectual property and were severely frayed by an angry
dispute over the arrest of an Indian envoy in New York last
year.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)