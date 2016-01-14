By Krista Mahr
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 14 A top U.S. human rights
official expressed concern on Thursday about recent incidents of
violence in India against religious minorities, urging national
leaders to be vigilant in protecting the right of Indians to
freedom of worship.
"We have concerns about some of the recent incidents here in
India," said Sarah Sewall, U.S. under secretary for civilian
security, democracy and human rights, citing the mob killing of
a Muslim man rumoured to have eaten beef and a string of attacks
on churches last year.
"Much of the challenge is for political leaders, as well as
religious leaders, to be setting a strong and firm example about
the need to uphold constitutional protections," Sewall told
Reuters during an official tour of a mosque, church and Hindu
temple in the Indian capital.
Sewall's visit this week to New Delhi and Dharamsala, where
she is due to meet Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai
Lama, is part of a warming in U.S.-India ties since tension
between the allies spiked over the arrest of an Indian diplomat
in the United States in 2013.
Ties have improved since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took
power in May 2014, though some sticking points remain over U.S.
visas issued to Indian citizens who have been trafficked in the
United States, besides India's criminalisation of homosexuality.
U.S. officials have said Indian citizens who have been
issued U.S. "T visas" have been subject to restrictions,
including long delays in renewing passports at Indian consulates
in the United States.
The United States still has some outstanding concerns about
how those visas are being handled, Sewall said, but added that
she was "encouraged by the direction the practice was evolving."
"I will say from the U.S. side, we feel like the
relationship is very much on track," Sewall told Reuters.
She is scheduled to meet Indian officials to discuss areas
of mutual concern, including violent extremism, migration, and
the protection of citizens from trafficking and slavery.
