Jan 21 U.S. President Barack Obama arrives in
India on Sunday for the second time, to build on what he calls
one of the defining relationships of the 21st Century.
Here are some key areas likely to be discussed during his visit:
- Strategic importance
India's size, location, fast-growing economy and potential as a
democratic counterbalance to China makes the South Asian nation
an increasingly key element of U.S. military and commercial
strategy. In return for closer ties, India wants greater
cooperation on terrorism and access to high-technology goods for
civilian and military use.
- Defence
The United States overtook Russia as the biggest weapons
supplier to India, the Indian government said in August. India
is the world's biggest importer of weapons and the United States
is the biggest arms supplier. Standing in the way of closer ties
are Indian restrictions on foreign companies owning majority
stakes in defence companies and U.S. curbs on exporting certain
technologies.
- Civil nuclear
U.S. and Indian officials will discuss ways to unblock billions
of dollars of potential trade in nuclear energy.
India and the United States signed a landmark civilian nuclear
deal in 2008. Holding up the trade is India's reluctance to pass
legislation shielding suppliers from liability in the event of a
nuclear accident, a deviation from international norms.
- Renewable energy
India wants companies from the United States to help lead
investments of $100 billion in renewable energy. Prime Minister
Narendra Modi promised to help renewable energy companies
overcome entry to the Indian market during his trip to
Washington last year.
A barrier to investment is a requirement that foreign companies
make much of the equipment within India, which business leaders
say will push up costs.
- Climate Change
The United States and India are expected to announce efforts to
work together to combat climate change ahead of key global talks
in Paris later this year. India, the world's third largest
carbon emitter, is reluctant to follow the United States and
China in committing to a peak year for emissions on the grounds
it needs economic growth to alleviate poverty. Instead, India is
likely to trumpet its plans for a rapid expansion of renewable
energy, for which it needs U.S. investment and technology, and
improving energy efficiency.
- Economic Ties
Modi and Obama last year targeted a five-fold increase in annual
trade to $500 billion. But U.S. business leaders have been
frustrated by limits on their access to the Indian market, and
battles over intellectual property protection. India and the
United States have also filed several cases against each other
at the World Trade Organisation over protection of their
domestic steel, poultry and solar industries.
